CLFD’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -52.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -59.89%. The price of CLFD fallen by 24.53% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.88%.

The present stock price for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) is $44.93. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $45.44 after an opening price of $42.27. The stock briefly fell to $42.1715 before ending the session at $42.02.

Clearfield Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $134.90 on 11/25/22 and the lowest value was $30.00 on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of CLFD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Clearfield Inc.’s current trading price is -66.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$30.00 and $134.90. The Clearfield Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.79 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.39 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 653.28M and boasts a workforce of 407 employees.

Clearfield Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Clearfield Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.54, with a change in price of -38.45. Similarly, Clearfield Inc. recorded 430,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.11%.

CLFD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLFD stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CLFD Stock Stochastic Average

Clearfield Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.12%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.38% and 90.72%, respectively.