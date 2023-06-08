Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -54.53% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) is currently priced at $4.32. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.7899 after opening at $4.70. The day’s lowest price was $4.20 before the stock closed at $4.70.

52-week price history of BFRG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -54.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.47 to $9.50. In the Healthcare sector, the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.94 million over the past three months.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.26M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining BFRG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BFRG stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BFRG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 24.93%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 7.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.26% and 20.36%, respectively.

BFRG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.24% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of BFRG has leaped by -19.10%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.93%.