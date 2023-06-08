Behind Unique Fabricating Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has a stock price of $0.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.27 after an opening price of $0.27. The day’s lowest price was $0.22, and it closed at $0.28.

Unique Fabricating Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.69 on 06/14/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.14 on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of UFAB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s current trading price is -85.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.14%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.14 and $1.69. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.25 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.89M and boasts a workforce of 915 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3521, with a change in price of -0.4220. Similarly, Unique Fabricating Inc. recorded 3,405,321 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.99%.

Examining UFAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UFAB stands at 5.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UFAB Stock Stochastic Average

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.03%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.59% and 15.71%, respectively.

UFAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -55.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -55.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UFAB has fallen by 43.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.59%.