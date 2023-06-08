Behind Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has a stock price of $77.44. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $79.365 after an opening price of $76.68. The day’s lowest price was $76.36, and it closed at $79.18.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $83.44 on 05/16/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $65.17 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of CP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s current trading price is -7.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.84%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $65.17 and $83.44. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.15B and boasts a workforce of 12935 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 78.08, with a change in price of -1.61. Similarly, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited recorded 1,955,263 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.04%.

Examining CP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CP stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

CP Stock Stochastic Average

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.76%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.14% and 29.52%, respectively.

CP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.88%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CP has leaped by -4.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.52%.