Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -15.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.10 and $16.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.13 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.63 million over the last three months.

At present, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has a stock price of $14.19. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.22 after an opening price of $13.98. The day’s lowest price was $13.90, and it closed at $13.91.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.77 on 07/29/22 and the lowest value was $10.10 on 04/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.46B and boasts a workforce of 630 employees.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Arbor Realty Trust Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.90, with a change in price of +0.06. Similarly, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. recorded 3,742,595 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.42%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABR stands at 5.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.47.

ABR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.27%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.68% and 93.74%, respectively.

ABR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.46%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ABR has fallen by 16.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.53%.