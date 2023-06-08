Aptiv PLC Inc. (APTV) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.45%. The price of APTV increased 2.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.09%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) current stock price is $96.09. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $96.40 after opening at $95.34. The stock’s lowest point was $94.965 before it closed at $95.45.

Aptiv PLC’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $124.88 on 02/15/23, with the lowest value being $77.96 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of APTV Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Aptiv PLC’s current trading price is -23.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $77.96 and $124.88. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.23 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.02 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.03B and boasts a workforce of 160000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Aptiv PLC

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Aptiv PLC as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 105.94, with a change in price of -5.58. Similarly, Aptiv PLC recorded 1,957,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.49%.

APTV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APTV stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

APTV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aptiv PLC over the past 50 days is 36.36%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.81%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.32% and 72.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.