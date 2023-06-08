Allbirds Inc. Inc. (BIRD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -44.21%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -52.96%. The price of BIRD increased 1.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.41%.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) stock is currently valued at $1.35. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.36 after opening at $1.28. The stock briefly dropped to $1.28 before ultimately closing at $1.26.

Allbirds Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.74 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.03 on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of BIRD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Allbirds Inc.’s current trading price is -76.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.03 and $5.74. The Allbirds Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.5 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.09 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 187.54M and boasts a workforce of 740 employees.

Allbirds Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Allbirds Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8065, with a change in price of -1.1600. Similarly, Allbirds Inc. recorded 1,954,209 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.22%.

BIRD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIRD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BIRD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Allbirds Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.74%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.91%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.88% and 54.15%, respectively.