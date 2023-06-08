Agnico Eagle Mines Limited: -17.01% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) currently stands at $50.75. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $52.70 after starting at $52.34. The stock’s lowest price was $50.635 before closing at $52.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $61.15 on 05/04/23 and the lowest value was $36.69 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of AEM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current trading price is -17.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.34%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $36.69 and $61.15. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.08 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.93B and boasts a workforce of 10125 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Agnico Eagle Mines Limited as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.02, with a change in price of -4.44. Similarly, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited recorded 3,023,820 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.04%.

Examining AEM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEM stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

AEM Stock Stochastic Average

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.37%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.51% and 20.01%, respectively.

AEM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.79%. The price of AEM leaped by -14.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.06%.