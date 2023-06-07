VAPO Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) current stock price is $0.64. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.93 after opening at $0.6305. The stock’s lowest point was $0.5535 before it closed at $0.65.

In terms of market performance, Vapotherm Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.54 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value was $0.41 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of VAPO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Vapotherm Inc.’s current trading price is -81.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.41 and $3.54. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.87M and boasts a workforce of 261 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8127, with a change in price of -1.2685. Similarly, Vapotherm Inc. recorded 249,088 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.41%.

VAPO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vapotherm Inc. over the past 50 days is 44.52%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.18%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 48.27% and 55.00%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VAPO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -76.24%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -60.40%. The price of VAPO increased 6.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.45%.