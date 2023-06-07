Understanding Philip Morris International Inc. Inc. (PM) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.48%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.16%. The price of PM decreased -4.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) current stock price is $91.62. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $91.705 after opening at $89.95. The stock’s lowest point was $89.88 before it closed at $90.05.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $107.72 on 06/07/22, and the lowest price during that time was $82.85, recorded on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of PM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current trading price is -14.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.59%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $82.85 and $107.72. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.46 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 139.70B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 97.75, with a change in price of -10.44. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc. recorded 4,464,067 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.23%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc. over the past 50 days is 19.73%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 35.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.85% and 24.05%, respectively, over the past 20 days.