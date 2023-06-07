Tupperware Brands Corporation Inc. (TUP) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -80.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TUP has leaped by -24.94%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.19%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) currently has a stock price of $0.82. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.93 after opening at $0.92. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.8181 before it closed at $0.93.

The market performance of Tupperware Brands Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $12.86 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.66, recorded on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of TUP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current trading price is -93.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.95%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.66 and $12.86. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.83 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.49 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.29M and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Tupperware Brands Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4993, with a change in price of -3.7919. Similarly, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded 1,944,651 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.25%.

TUP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Tupperware Brands Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 8.41%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.10% and 53.19%, respectively.