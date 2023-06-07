Tritium DCFC Limited’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The stock price for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) currently stands at $1.24. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.24 after starting at $1.17. The stock’s lowest price was $1.13 before closing at $1.13.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $9.23 on 08/15/22 and a low of $0.82 for the same time frame on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of DCFC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Tritium DCFC Limited’s current trading price is -86.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.22%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.82 and $9.23. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.59 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 200.38M and boasts a workforce of 466 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Tritium DCFC Limited

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Tritium DCFC Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2863, with a change in price of -0.2400. Similarly, Tritium DCFC Limited recorded 2,502,641 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.22%.

DCFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tritium DCFC Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.78%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.31% and 74.18%, respectively.

DCFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.46%. The price of DCFC fallen by 24.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.80%.