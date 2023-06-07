TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -92.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -14.40%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.75 and $42.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.36 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 47000.0 over the last three months.

At present, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has a stock price of $3.21. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.83 after an opening price of $3.78. The day’s lowest price was $3.12, and it closed at $4.00.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $42.00 on 06/07/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.75 on 06/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -63.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.73M and boasts a workforce of 19 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.47, with a change in price of -8.38. Similarly, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. recorded 122,822 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.30%.

RNAZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.35%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.41% and 4.67%, respectively.

RNAZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -76.15%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -62.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RNAZ has leaped by -49.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.37%.