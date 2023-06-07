ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. ThredUp Inc.’s current trading price is -51.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 185.90%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.73 and $4.35. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.44 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.65 million over the last three months.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) currently has a stock price of $2.09. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.31 after opening at $2.26. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.1803 before it closed at $2.25.

ThredUp Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.35 on 06/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.73, recorded on 11/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 212.62M and boasts a workforce of 2416 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.26, with a change in price of +0.18. Similarly, ThredUp Inc. recorded 1,330,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.42%.

How TDUP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDUP stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

TDUP Stock Stochastic Average

ThredUp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 10.00%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.20% and 19.96%, respectively.

TDUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 59.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 47.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TDUP has leaped by -33.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.89%.