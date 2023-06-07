The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. The Lion Electric Company’s current trading price is -63.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.81%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.68 and $5.66. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.85 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is $2.08. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.11 after opening at $1.85. It dipped to a low of $1.845 before ultimately closing at $1.86.

The stock market performance of The Lion Electric Company has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $5.66 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.68, recorded on 04/13/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 453.13M and boasts a workforce of 1400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The Lion Electric Company

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating The Lion Electric Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1700, with a change in price of -0.0400. Similarly, The Lion Electric Company recorded 906,979 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.89%.

How LEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEV stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

LEV Stock Stochastic Average

The Lion Electric Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 44.44%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.69% and 14.40%, respectively.

LEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LEV has leaped by -9.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.67%.