The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Kroger Co.’s current trading price is -13.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.18%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $41.81 and $52.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.28 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.77 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for The Kroger Co. (KR) is $46.07. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $46.145 after an opening price of $46.12. The stock briefly fell to $45.51 before ending the session at $46.15.

The Kroger Co. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $52.98 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $41.81 on 10/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Kroger Co. (KR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.16B and boasts a workforce of 430000 employees.

The Kroger Co.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating The Kroger Co. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.86, with a change in price of +0.46. Similarly, The Kroger Co. recorded 5,404,977 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KR stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

KR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Kroger Co. over the last 50 days is 27.66%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 27.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.26% and 18.95%, respectively.

KR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 3.34% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -3.15%. The price of KR leaped by -6.42% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.24%.