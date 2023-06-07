Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Syneos Health Inc.’s current trading price is -47.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.89 and $79.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.09 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.49 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is $41.63. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $41.63 after an opening price of $41.60. The stock briefly fell to $41.485 before ending the session at $41.53.

Syneos Health Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $79.77 on 08/01/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $22.89 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.30B and boasts a workforce of 28768 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.04, with a change in price of +7.15. Similarly, Syneos Health Inc. recorded 2,246,578 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYNH stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

SYNH Stock Stochastic Average

Syneos Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.17%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.70% and 81.68%, respectively.

SYNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 13.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.11%. The price of SYNH fallen by 6.77% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.07%.