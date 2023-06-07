Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -68.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.45 and $1.85. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.11 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.32 million observed over the last three months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) currently has a stock price of $0.58. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.6701 after opening at $0.66. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.60 before it closed at $0.62.

The market performance of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.85 on 07/26/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.45, recorded on 05/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.03M and boasts a workforce of 46 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7942, with a change in price of -0.2589. Similarly, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. recorded 960,917 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.86%.

How SBFM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBFM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SBFM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. over the last 50 days is at 14.11%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 9.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.59% and 16.74%, respectively.

SBFM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SBFM has fallen by 15.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.92%.