Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sharecare Inc.’s current trading price is -46.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.31 and $3.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.01 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.37 million over the last three months.

At present, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has a stock price of $1.65. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.665 after an opening price of $1.63. The day’s lowest price was $1.61, and it closed at $1.64.

Sharecare Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.11 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $1.31 on 05/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 558.15M and boasts a workforce of 3485 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9690, with a change in price of -0.4000. Similarly, Sharecare Inc. recorded 1,257,420 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHCR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SHCR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sharecare Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 35.98%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.89% and 87.52%, respectively.

SHCR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SHCR has fallen by 10.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.58%.