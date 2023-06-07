SFR’s Market Ups and Downs: What’s Behind the 2023 Stock Performance?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -78.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -96.22%. The price of SFR leaped by -51.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.18%.

The stock price for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) currently stands at $0.25. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.2924 after starting at $0.2813. The stock’s lowest price was $0.2175 before closing at $0.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Appreciate Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.40 on 11/30/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.20 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of SFR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -98.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.94%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.20 and $13.40. The trading volume for the Real Estate sector company’s shares reached about 1.19 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.19 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -91.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.71M and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0182, with a change in price of -1.2675. Similarly, Appreciate Holdings Inc. recorded 1,427,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.39%.

SFR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SFR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SFR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Appreciate Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.29%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.61% and 22.59%, respectively.