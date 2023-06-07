Rithm Capital Corp.: Rising -21.18% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has a current stock price of $8.76. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $8.82 after opening at $8.52. The stock’s low for the day was $8.52, and it eventually closed at $8.59.

In terms of market performance, Rithm Capital Corp. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.11 on 06/07/22, while the lowest value was $6.86 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of RITM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Rithm Capital Corp.’s current trading price is -21.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $6.86 and $11.11. The Real Estate sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.07B and boasts a workforce of 5400 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Rithm Capital Corp.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Rithm Capital Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.47, with a change in price of -0.02. Similarly, Rithm Capital Corp. recorded 4,288,031 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.23%.

RITM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RITM stands at 3.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.82.

RITM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Rithm Capital Corp. over the past 50 days is 95.14%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.15%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 94.36% and 90.93%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

RITM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 7.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.88%. The price of RITM fallen by 11.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.93%.