Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in ARVL Stock

The stock of Arrival (ARVL) is currently priced at $3.29. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.51 after opening at $3.51. The day’s lowest price was $3.09 before the stock closed at $3.50.

Arrival experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $96.00 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.62 on 05/04/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of ARVL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Arrival’s current trading price is -96.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.09%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.62 and $96.00. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Arrival (ARVL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -72.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.84M and boasts a workforce of 2695 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Arrival

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Arrival as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.91, with a change in price of -10.21. Similarly, Arrival recorded 513,839 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.63%.

Examining ARVL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARVL stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ARVL Stock Stochastic Average

Arrival’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.33%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.81%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.35% and 68.51%, respectively.

ARVL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -58.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -80.06%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARVL has fallen by 72.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.86%.