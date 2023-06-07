Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Range Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -26.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.89%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $22.61 and $37.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.71 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 4.13 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) currently stands at $27.56. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $27.72 after starting at $26.65. The stock’s lowest price was $26.598 before closing at $27.07.

The market performance of Range Resources Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $37.44 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $22.61 on 02/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.42B and boasts a workforce of 544 employees.

Range Resources Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Range Resources Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.99, with a change in price of +2.93. Similarly, Range Resources Corporation recorded 4,830,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.90%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RRC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

RRC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Range Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.32%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.12%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.30% and 53.02% respectively.

RRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.68%. The price of RRC fallen by 8.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.04%.