QSI’s Market Fluctuations: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of 0.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QSI has fallen by 26.21%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.09%.

At present, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has a stock price of $1.83. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.89 after an opening price of $1.67. The day’s lowest price was $1.67, and it closed at $1.66.

Quantum-Si incorporated experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.65 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $1.36 on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of QSI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Quantum-Si incorporated’s current trading price is -60.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.36 and $4.65. The Quantum-Si incorporated’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.57 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 235.94M and boasts a workforce of 196 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7892, with a change in price of -0.2700. Similarly, Quantum-Si incorporated recorded 596,797 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.86%.

QSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QSI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QSI Stock Stochastic Average

Quantum-Si incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.74%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.77% and 49.66%, respectively.