PLAY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PLAY has fallen by 19.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.42%.

At present, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has a stock price of $41.93. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $33.75 after an opening price of $32.00. The day’s lowest price was $31.81, and it closed at $33.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $45.51 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $29.60 on 07/13/22.

52-week price history of PLAY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s current trading price is -7.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$29.60 and $45.51. The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 3.82 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.50B and boasts a workforce of 22748 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.50, with a change in price of -0.06. Similarly, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. recorded 1,078,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.14%.

PLAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLAY stands at 3.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.98.

PLAY Stock Stochastic Average

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.17%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.98% and 31.05%, respectively.