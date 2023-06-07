Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -96.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.57 and $34.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.66 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.13 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) currently stands at $1.24. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.26 after starting at $1.24. The stock’s lowest price was $1.18 before closing at $1.24.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 837.52M and boasts a workforce of 809 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0268, with a change in price of +0.0800. Similarly, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. recorded 2,431,394 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.90%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGY stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

PGY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.67%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.83% and 81.43%, respectively.

PGY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of 0.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 25.25%. The price of PGY fallen by 43.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.71%.