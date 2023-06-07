ONON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.18: What It Means for On Holding AG’s Future

On Holding AG (ONON) currently has a stock price of $28.37. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $29.20 after opening at $28.57. The lowest recorded price for the day was $28.2801 before it closed at $28.65.

On Holding AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $34.88 on 05/05/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $15.44 on 10/11/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of ONON Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. On Holding AG’s current trading price is -18.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $15.44 and $34.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.0 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.75B and boasts a workforce of 1701 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For On Holding AG

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating On Holding AG as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.45, with a change in price of +7.83. Similarly, On Holding AG recorded 4,216,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.12%.

ONON Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONON stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

ONON Stock Stochastic Average

On Holding AG’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 30.52%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.29% and 26.36%, respectively.

ONON Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 65.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ONON has leaped by -16.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.84%.