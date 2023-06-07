Navigating SPR Stock: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Journey

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) currently has a stock price of $27.87. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $28.355 after opening at $27.68. The lowest recorded price for the day was $25.83 before it closed at $27.82.

The stock market performance of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $38.55 on 02/07/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $21.14, recorded on 11/03/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of SPR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -27.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $21.14 and $38.55. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.63 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.85B and boasts a workforce of 18235 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.33, with a change in price of -5.45. Similarly, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. recorded 2,455,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.36%.

SPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 36.43%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 86.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.36% and 86.46%, respectively.

SPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SPR has fallen by 13.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.40%.