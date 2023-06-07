Navigating BHIL Stock: Benson Hill Inc. Journey

Currently, the stock price of Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) is $1.33. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.35 after opening at $1.18. The stock touched a low of $1.18 before closing at $1.19.

Benson Hill Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.09 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.90 on 04/05/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of BHIL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Benson Hill Inc.’s current trading price is -67.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.90 and $4.09. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.71 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 273.55M and boasts a workforce of 440 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Benson Hill Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Benson Hill Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7060, with a change in price of -1.1100. Similarly, Benson Hill Inc. recorded 611,440 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.49%.

BHIL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BHIL stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

BHIL Stock Stochastic Average

Benson Hill Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 45.44%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.21% and 12.74%, respectively.

BHIL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -47.84%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -52.84%. The price of BHIL fallen by 10.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.64%.