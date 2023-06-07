Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Nasdaq Inc.’s current trading price is -16.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $48.06 and $69.22. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.24 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.59 million observed over the last three months.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) currently has a stock price of $57.87. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $57.22 after opening at $56.02. The lowest recorded price for the day was $55.90 before it closed at $57.13.

Nasdaq Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $69.22 on 12/02/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $48.06 on 06/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.39B and boasts a workforce of 6486 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Nasdaq Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Nasdaq Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.23, with a change in price of -5.14. Similarly, Nasdaq Inc. recorded 2,531,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.16%.

How NDAQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NDAQ stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

NDAQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nasdaq Inc. over the past 50 days is 96.85%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.62%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 93.85% and 91.18%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NDAQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.73%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NDAQ has fallen by 5.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.54%.