MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. MasterBrand Inc.’s current trading price is -26.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.37%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.08 and $15.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.92 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.22 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) is currently priced at $11.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.03 after opening at $10.73. The day’s lowest price was $10.68 before the stock closed at $10.99.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.39B and boasts a workforce of 13000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.00, with a change in price of +2.87. Similarly, MasterBrand Inc. recorded 1,294,208 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MBC stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.88.

MBC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MasterBrand Inc. over the last 50 days is 94.86%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 86.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.23% and 88.26%, respectively.

MBC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 45.70% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of MBC has fallen by 31.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.97%.