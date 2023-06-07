Leslie’s Inc. Inc. (LESL) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -13.10%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LESL has leaped by -2.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.60%.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) currently has a stock price of $10.61. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $10.75 after opening at $10.14. The lowest recorded price for the day was $10.09 before it closed at $10.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Leslie’s Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $19.86 on 06/07/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.02 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of LESL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Leslie’s Inc.’s current trading price is -46.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.56%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $9.02 and $19.86. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.53 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 3.19 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.86, with a change in price of -3.21. Similarly, Leslie’s Inc. recorded 3,101,824 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.23%.

LESL Stock Stochastic Average

Leslie’s Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 59.70%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.41% and 40.45%, respectively.