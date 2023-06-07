LDI’s Wild Ride: Up 26.67% – What’s Next for LDI?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 26.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 29.01%. The price of LDI increased 22.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.73%.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) current stock price is $2.09. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.115 after opening at $1.85. The stock’s lowest point was $1.85 before it closed at $1.89.

loanDepot Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.02 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value being $1.25 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of LDI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. loanDepot Inc.’s current trading price is -30.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.25 and $3.02. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.52 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 657.41M and boasts a workforce of 5194 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for loanDepot Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating loanDepot Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9400, with a change in price of -0.2300. Similarly, loanDepot Inc. recorded 402,601 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.91%.

LDI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LDI stands at 10.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 10.24.

LDI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of loanDepot Inc. over the past 50 days is 96.60%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.57%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 71.27% and 64.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.