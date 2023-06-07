Home  »  Industry   »  Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock: Uncovering a 52...

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s current trading price is -10.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $30.14 and $65.58. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.47 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.52 million observed over the last three months.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has a current stock price of $58.89. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $59.30 after opening at $57.43. The stock’s low for the day was $57.30, and it eventually closed at $57.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $65.58 on 05/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $30.14 on 06/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.34B and boasts a workforce of 35500 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Las Vegas Sands Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.83, with a change in price of +5.65. Similarly, Las Vegas Sands Corp. recorded 4,758,305 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.61%.

How LVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LVS stands at 3.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.44.

LVS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Las Vegas Sands Corp. over the past 50 days is 44.85%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.08%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 50.46% and 39.45%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 22.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 22.79%. The price of LVS leaped by -4.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.01%.

