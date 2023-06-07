Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Immersion Corporation’s current trading price is -15.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.02%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.79 and $9.25. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.44 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has a stock price of $7.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.47 after an opening price of $7.42. The day’s lowest price was $7.34, and it closed at $7.42.

Immersion Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.25 on 03/31/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.79 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 255.12M and boasts a workforce of 20 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.50, with a change in price of +0.27. Similarly, Immersion Corporation recorded 429,025 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMMR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IMMR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Immersion Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 49.82%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 69.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 82.30% and 84.91% respectively.

IMMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.16%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMMR has fallen by 10.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.30%.