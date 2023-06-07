Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -74.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.08 and $20.03 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.52 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.13 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is $5.17. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.34 after an opening price of $4.73. The stock briefly fell to $4.705 before ending the session at $4.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.03 on 06/07/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.08 on 05/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 671.27M and boasts a workforce of 885 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.38, with a change in price of -4.98. Similarly, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. recorded 3,318,260 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HPP stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.59.

HPP Stock Stochastic Average

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.65%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.65% and 60.56%, respectively.

HPP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -46.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -54.33%. The price of HPP leaped by -0.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.30%.