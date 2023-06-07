HSDT’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -28.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -25.20%. The price of HSDT fallen by 36.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 41.55%.

The stock price for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) currently stands at $0.22. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.165 after starting at $0.1645. The stock’s lowest price was $0.1552 before closing at $0.16.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.76 on 08/03/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.14 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of HSDT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -92.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.14 and $2.76. The Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.32 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.25M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2485, with a change in price of -0.2172. Similarly, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. recorded 351,131 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.99%.

HSDT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HSDT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HSDT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.13%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.17% and 38.00%, respectively.