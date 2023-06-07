First Foundation Inc. Inc. (FFWM) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -65.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -65.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FFWM has fallen by 6.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.02%.

The stock of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is currently priced at $4.88. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.99 after opening at $4.41. The day’s lowest price was $4.37 before the stock closed at $4.41.

First Foundation Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $22.46 on 06/07/22 and the lowest value was $3.76 on 05/16/23.

52-week price history of FFWM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. First Foundation Inc.’s current trading price is -78.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.76 and $22.46. The First Foundation Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.37 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 250.98M and boasts a workforce of 713 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.65, with a change in price of -10.09. Similarly, First Foundation Inc. recorded 1,025,140 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.40%.

FFWM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FFWM stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

FFWM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, First Foundation Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 25.87%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.70% and 40.86%, respectively.