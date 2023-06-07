Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fastly Inc.’s current trading price is -4.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.15 and $18.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.79 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.27 million over the last three months.

At present, Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has a stock price of $17.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.15 after an opening price of $16.39. The day’s lowest price was $16.29, and it closed at $16.69.

Fastly Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $18.08 on 03/31/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.15 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.10B and boasts a workforce of 1112 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.05, with a change in price of +7.51. Similarly, Fastly Inc. recorded 4,105,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +78.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FSLY stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

FSLY Stock Stochastic Average

Fastly Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.24%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.51% and 92.63%, respectively.

FSLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 110.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 78.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FSLY has fallen by 38.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.96%.