Farmer Bros. Co.’s Shares Reel: -21.55% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 38.60M Market Cap

The stock price for Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) currently stands at $3.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.94 after starting at $1.88. The stock’s lowest price was $1.84 before closing at $1.93.

The market performance of Farmer Bros. Co.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.83 on 11/03/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.75 on 06/02/23.

52-week price history of FARM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Farmer Bros. Co.’s current trading price is -50.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.20%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.75 and $6.83. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 85.14 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 72490.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.60M and boasts a workforce of 1068 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.6242, with a change in price of -1.7650. Similarly, Farmer Bros. Co. recorded 826,526 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.54%.

Examining FARM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FARM stands at 1.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.47.

FARM Stock Stochastic Average

Farmer Bros. Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 69.35%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.46% and 19.20%, respectively.

FARM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -36.45%. The price of FARM fallen by 26.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 89.94%.