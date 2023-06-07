Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -82.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.44%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.35 and $16.12. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.45 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.32 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is currently priced at $2.76. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.81 after opening at $2.50. The day’s lowest price was $2.465 before the stock closed at $2.51.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.12 on 06/07/22 and the lowest value was $1.35 on 04/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 365.51M and boasts a workforce of 170 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.73, with a change in price of -1.28. Similarly, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. recorded 1,455,061 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NRGV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NRGV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.58%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 96.09% and 91.86% respectively.

NRGV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NRGV has fallen by 53.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.59%.