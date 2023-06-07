Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current trading price is -23.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.90%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.69 and $8.24. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.82 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.82 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is $6.28. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $6.48 after an opening price of $6.48. The stock briefly fell to $6.08 before ending the session at $6.49.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.24 on 08/31/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.69 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 981.50M and boasts a workforce of 134 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.14, with a change in price of -0.54. Similarly, Energy Fuels Inc. recorded 1,771,127 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UUUU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UUUU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Energy Fuels Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 72.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 57.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 66.95% and 63.80% respectively.

UUUU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 1.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.24%. The price of UUUU fallen by 5.37% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.98%.