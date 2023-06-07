Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Dada Nexus Limited’s current trading price is -63.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.77%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.98 and $15.59. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.16 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.81 million over the last three months.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has a current stock price of $5.66. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.64 after opening at $5.21. The stock’s low for the day was $5.16, and it eventually closed at $5.49.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Dada Nexus Limited had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.59 on 01/26/23, while the lowest value was $2.98 on 11/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.31B and boasts a workforce of 2631 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.61, with a change in price of -7.83. Similarly, Dada Nexus Limited recorded 1,808,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.09%.

How DADA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DADA stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DADA Stock Stochastic Average

Dada Nexus Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 25.40%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 44.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.47% and 31.76%, respectively.

DADA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -18.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -19.21%. The price of DADA leaped by -5.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 21.35%.