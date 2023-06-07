CX’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Stock Performance

The present stock price for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $6.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $6.74 after an opening price of $6.36. The stock briefly fell to $6.36 before ending the session at $6.40.

The market performance of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.85 on 05/10/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.20 on 10/14/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of CX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s current trading price is -1.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 110.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.20 to $6.85. In the Basic Materials sector, the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.69B and boasts a workforce of 43718 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.59, with a change in price of +1.78. Similarly, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. recorded 6,542,903 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.03%.

Examining CX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CX stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

CX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.10%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 60.52% and 39.42% respectively.

CX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 65.93% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 53.42%. The price of CX fallen by 1.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.63%.