CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -26.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.99%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $92.25 and $205.73. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.75 million over the last 3 months.

At present, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has a stock price of $152.20. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $155.77 after an opening price of $153.78. The day’s lowest price was $152.40, and it closed at $153.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $205.73 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $92.25 on 01/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.78B and boasts a workforce of 7321 employees.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 126.49, with a change in price of +55.20. Similarly, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. recorded 4,712,897 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRWD stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

CRWD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 81.32%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 73.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.17% and 77.53%, respectively.

CRWD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 44.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CRWD has fallen by 14.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.95%.

