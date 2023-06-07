Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Inc. (CRDO) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.77%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.25%. The price of CRDO increased 112.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.78%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) stock is currently valued at $16.08. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $16.17 after opening at $15.87. The stock briefly dropped to $15.53 before ultimately closing at $15.76.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $19.46 on 02/14/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.20 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of CRDO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -17.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.20 and $19.46. The Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.01 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 61.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.35B and boasts a workforce of 382 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.36, with a change in price of +2.10. Similarly, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd recorded 2,314,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.03%.

CRDO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRDO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRDO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 88.84%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.30%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.34% and 89.28%, respectively.