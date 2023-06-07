Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Conagra Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -16.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.07 and $41.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.84 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.59 million over the last three months.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) stock is currently valued at $34.32. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $35.12 after opening at $35.06. The stock briefly dropped to $34.075 before ultimately closing at $35.02.

Conagra Brands Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $41.30 on 01/09/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $31.07 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.04B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

Conagra Brands Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Conagra Brands Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.73, with a change in price of -6.20. Similarly, Conagra Brands Inc. recorded 4,396,555 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAG stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

CAG Stock Stochastic Average

Conagra Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.04%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.65% and 15.52%, respectively.

CAG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.32%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.97%. The price of CAG decreased -9.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.09%.