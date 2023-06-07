Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -1.80% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Centene Corporation (CNC) current stock price is $66.73. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $67.41 after opening at $67.32. The stock’s lowest point was $66.22 before it closed at $67.34.

Centene Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $98.53 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value being $61.34 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of CNC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Centene Corporation’s current trading price is -32.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $61.34 and $98.53. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.29 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Centene Corporation (CNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.78B and boasts a workforce of 74300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Centene Corporation

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Centene Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.51, with a change in price of -11.71. Similarly, Centene Corporation recorded 3,636,588 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.93%.

CNC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNC stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

CNC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Centene Corporation over the last 50 days is at 57.80%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 72.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.53% and 60.62%, respectively.

CNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -18.63%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -22.22%. The price of CNC decreased -2.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.66%.