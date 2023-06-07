Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Community Health Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -52.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.26%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.88 and $8.01. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.83 million over the last three months.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) currently has a stock price of $3.84. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.0397 after opening at $4.02. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.76 before it closed at $4.00.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $8.01 on 02/16/23, and the lowest price during that time was $1.88, recorded on 10/21/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 465.18M and boasts a workforce of 66000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Community Health Systems Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Community Health Systems Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.89, with a change in price of -0.81. Similarly, Community Health Systems Inc. recorded 2,316,748 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.42%.

CYH Stock Stochastic Average

Community Health Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 24.26%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.49% and 72.71%, respectively.

CYH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.30%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CYH has fallen by 4.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.00%.