Colgate-Palmolive Company Inc. (CL) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.09% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CL has leaped by -6.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.83%.

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is currently priced at $75.57. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $76.53 after opening at $76.36. The day’s lowest price was $75.29 before the stock closed at $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $83.81 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $67.84 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of CL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -9.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$67.84 and $83.81. The Colgate-Palmolive Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 5.15 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.24 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.74B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

Colgate-Palmolive Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Colgate-Palmolive Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.58, with a change in price of -1.56. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,991,275 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.02%.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 22.29%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.27% and 16.69%, respectively.